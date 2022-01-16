CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 807 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

