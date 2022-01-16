CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.