CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

