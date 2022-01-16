CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.37 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.61 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

