Chainswap Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $43,126.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,846,830 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

