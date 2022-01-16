CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 112.8% in December

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CGG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 19,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $676.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

