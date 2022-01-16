CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,218,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 4.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.