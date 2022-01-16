Ceres Power’s (CWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($21.18) target price on the stock.
CWR opened at GBX 770 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 768.50 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,626 ($22.07). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.83.
About Ceres Power
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.