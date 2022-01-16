Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $138.61 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $138.61 million and $769,970.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.82 or 0.07697642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,796.94 or 0.99442626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 156,062,937 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

