Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 539,573 shares.The stock last traded at $119.53 and had previously closed at $120.36.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.43.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

