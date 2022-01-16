Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EW opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.