Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $228.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

