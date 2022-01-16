Caspian 24-Hour Volume Reaches $815.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $815.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

