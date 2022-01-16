Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

