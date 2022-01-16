Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.71 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 28,270,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,427,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

