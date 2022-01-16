CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

NYSE KMX opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

