CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.45.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

