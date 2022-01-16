Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.55. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 5,752 shares traded.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $238,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

