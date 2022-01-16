Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health’s stiff competition and customer concentration are primary concerns. The company’s lower-than-expected earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is worrying. Year-over-year fall in profit at the Medical arm in the quarter is disappointing. Contraction in gross margin is a woe. Customer concentration is another headwind. Over the past six months, Cardinal Health has underperformed its industry. Yet, diversified product portfolio and long-term supply agreements augur well. Cardinal Health saw revenue growth in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical arms in the quarter. Recent tie-ups also bode well. Announcement and extension of agreements and collaborations are primary highlights in the quarter. A strong solvency position is added plus. The company’s revenues in the fiscal first quarter were better than expected.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

