Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CDFF opened at GBX 2,059 ($27.95) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,019 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,920.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. Cardiff Property has a 12-month low of GBX 1,650 ($22.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,188 ($29.70). The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Cardiff Property alerts:

About Cardiff Property

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.