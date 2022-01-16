Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $849,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.