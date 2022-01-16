CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 6.5%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 25,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

