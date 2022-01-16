Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Target Price to $15.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 199,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.