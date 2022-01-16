CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Down 40.3% in December

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CANL stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. CannLabs has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

CannLabs Company Profile

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

