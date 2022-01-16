Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Euronav by 1,641.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 341,445 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

