Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,906 Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000.

FLQD stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.