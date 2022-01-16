Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $266,000 in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRDX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Surmodics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 407,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Surmodics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,551 shares of company stock worth $861,604 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.90 million, a PE ratio of 156.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

