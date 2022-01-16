Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

