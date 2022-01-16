Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter.

DJD opened at $46.44 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $46.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.