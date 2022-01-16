Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market cap of $873.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

