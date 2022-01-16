California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 59,392 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $880,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

