California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $454,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

