California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,543,957 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,871,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,957 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.59% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,117,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 321.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 173.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

