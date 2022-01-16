California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Dollar General worth $392,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.48.

DG stock opened at $217.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.