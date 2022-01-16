California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.78% of Gilead Sciences worth $685,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

