Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Down 2.2%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 561 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.81). 5,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 527.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.12%.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

