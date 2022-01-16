Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $20.80

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $19.98. Cadre shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDRE. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

