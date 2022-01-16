Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $70,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

