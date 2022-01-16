Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Shares of BURL opened at $229.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

