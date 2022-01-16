Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 407 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

