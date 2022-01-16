Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.