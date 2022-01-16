Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.65%.

