Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of A stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

