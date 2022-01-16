Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $83.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

