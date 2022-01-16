Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.66

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 7610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

