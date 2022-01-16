Brokers Set Expectations for Bally’s Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at Truist Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of BALY opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Bally’s has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last ninety days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

