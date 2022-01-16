Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.69

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$10.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.