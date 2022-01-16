Brokerages Set Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Price Target at $4.27

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

