Brokerages Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €90.50

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.88 ($103.27).

DAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday.

DAI traded down €0.64 ($0.73) on Friday, reaching €74.79 ($84.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,448,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is €79.32 and its 200 day moving average is €76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

