Brokerages Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to announce $66.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvidXchange.
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million.
AVDX traded down 0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.45. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 11.26 and a twelve month high of 27.43.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.